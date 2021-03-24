Training Administration Officer - Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander

Full time position, maximum term contract until December 2022

Dubbo or Wagga Wagga Office

Be part of an organisation committed to achieving educational excellence

Work in a collegiate, collaborative, responsive, supportive and respectful team environment

Competitive salary, additional salary packaging options and wellbeing initiatives on offer

Friendly and well supported working environment

ASAP start

About us

GP Synergy is a leading provider of general practice training funded by the Australian Government to deliver vocational training to doctors seeking to specialise as general practitioners across NSW and ACT.

We are committed to building a skilled general practice workforce by delivering a high-quality education and training program that is responsive to regional population health needs.

Our organisation is underpinned by our values - respect, excellence and initiative.

The role

We are seeking a committed Training Administration Officer who is suitably experienced and who shares our values, to join our team.

Reporting to the Training Coordination Team Leader, the Training Administration Officer is an administrative support role in the Training Coordination team. The Training Administration Officer organises clinical teaching visits for registrars and manages administrative tasks and process in support of the Training Coordination Team.

Key Activities include:

manage various administration tasks and processes in support of the training coordination team

coordinate, issue and receipt of the agreement for the clinical teaching visits form

manage clinical teaching visits within key dates and timelines inherent in the management of the education and training program

monitor, track and update relevant data and records in relation to the clinical teaching visits

data management

The successful candidate must have good administration and interpersonal skills and takes pride in presentation, quality and efficiency of work. A professional attitude, good communication and customer service skills will be essential. As will be the ability to work independently.

Selection Criteria

identifies as an Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander person

relevant qualifications in support of the role. This could be within a variety of fields, including administration and training/education.

experience in an administration, education and/or training environment (desirable)

proficient in Microsoft Excel, Word and Outlook

current unrestricted motor vehicle licence

Shortlisted candidates will be required to undergo satisfactory screening, including but not limited to, a national criminal history check and reference screening.

Further information

For further information and to obtain the Position Description, please visit our website http://www.gpsynergy.com.au About Us >Careers with Us > View current career opportunities or contact Emma Bennett, People and Culture Officer on recruitment@gpsynergy.com.au.

How to apply

To be considered for this great opportunity, please click 'Apply Now' to submit your covering letter addressing the selection criteria and requirements coherent to the Position Description together with your resume.

This position is targeted for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people. Exemption is claimed under Section 126 of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1977, NSW, granted by the Anti-Discrimination Board of NSW.

All applications will be treated in the strictest of confidence. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

We do not accept canvassing or applications from recruitment companies.