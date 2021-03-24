Training Administration Officer - Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander

Contribute to training of the future health workforce

Full-time position - maximum term contract until February 2023

Liverpool office

Flexible working arrangements available

Competitive salary with additional salary packaging options and wellbeing initiatives on offer

ASAP start

About us

GP Synergy is the leading provider of general practice training in NSW and ACT. We're funded by the Australian Government to deliver vocational training to doctors seeking to specialise as general practitioners.

We are committed to building a skilled general practice workforce by delivering a high-quality education and training program that is responsive to regional population health needs.

Our organisation is underpinned by our values - respect, excellence and initiative.

Working with us

At GP Synergy you will fully immerse yourself in the work that you do, you will apply your knowledge and skill daily, and you will be counted on to make a positive impact and contribution. We are committed to providing a supportive and collaborative environment where you contribute your expertise, make a positive impact, be successful and feel valued.

Visit our website to see more about working with us and the range of benefits, development opportunities and wellbeing initiatives on offer

The role

Reporting to the Chief Operations Officer, the Training Administration Officer is an administrative support role in the Training Coordination team. The Training Administration Officer organises clinical teaching visits for registrars and manages administrative tasks and process in support of the Training Coordination Team.

Key Activities include:

manage various administration tasks and processes in support of the training coordination team

coordinate, issue and receipt of the agreement for the clinical teaching visits form

manage clinical teaching visits within key dates and timelines inherent in the management of the education and training program

monitor, track and update relevant data and records in relation to the clinical teaching visits

data management

The successful candidate must have good administration and interpersonal skills and takes pride in presentation, quality and efficiency of work. A professional attitude, good communication and customer service skills will be essential. As will be the ability to work independently.

Selection criteria

To be considered for this opportunity, it is essential that applicants meet the following criteria:

identifies as an Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander person

relevant qualifications in support of the role. This could be within a variety of fields, including administration and training/education.

experience in an administration, education and/or training environment (desirable)

proficient in Microsoft Excel, Word and Outlook

current unrestricted motor vehicle licence

Further information

For further information and to obtain the Position Description, please contact Emma Bennett, People and Culture Officer on recruitment@gpsynergy.com.au.

How to apply

To be considered for this great opportunity, please complete your application.

This position is targeted for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people. Exemption is claimed under Section 126 of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1977, NSW, granted by the Anti-Discrimination Board of NSW.

All applications will be treated in the strictest of confidence. All applicants will be advised the outcome of their application and shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Please note that shortlisted candidates will be required to undergo satisfactory screening, this includes but may not be limited to, a national criminal history check and reference screening.

We do not accept canvassing or applications from recruitment companies.